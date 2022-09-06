Update, Version 20220906

English

##########Content############

New 3D Printing Blueprints: Sniper Rifle Ammo

New 3D Printing Blueprints: Machine Gun Ammo

The recipe of the above blueprints can be dropped from police officers, zombie police officers, mercenaries, and shade-infected mercenaries.

[Junkyard House]Bill no longer stops you from searching his cabinets after you raid Mayor's Office during the Wrong Side of the History mission.

[Junkyard House]Added a copy of the Gunpowder recipe in the Junkyard House. (It's in one of Bill's cabinets.)

[Junkyard House]Added a Desert Eagle in the other cabinet of Bill.

##########System#############

When 3D printing certain items, the currently owned number of the final products will now be displayed on the UI.

It's mostly for mass production items such as ammo.

简体中文

##########Content############

新的3D打印蓝图：狙击枪弹药

新的3D打印蓝图：机枪弹药

以上的蓝图的图纸可以通过击败警察、僵尸警察、佣兵、被暗影感染的佣兵获得。

【垃圾场小屋】当完成历史的错误一侧中关于洗劫镇长办公室取得重要信息的部分后，比尔不会在阻止你搜查他的柜子。

【垃圾场小屋】在垃圾场小屋中加入了一份制造火药的设计图。（在比尔的一个柜子中。）

【垃圾场小屋】在比尔的另外一个柜子里加入了一把沙漠之鹰。

##########System#############

现在使用3D打印机制造某些物品时，那些物品的当前持有量现在会显示在界面上。

主要用于那些大规模生产的物品，比如弹药。