Beta branch 0.761.8.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Executives,

Today I am releasing the latest version of the game to the beta branch, here you can check out how things are getting on, you'll notice a lot of bug fixes along with changes to make the game more fun.

The main reason it's going here and not the main branch is because I want to make sure the remapping feature works on foreign keyboards, things are generally balanced with the new tech and want to make sure you are happy with the new features which may require some more fleshing out.

Here is a list of the main changes.

Main changes are getting the AI to make better use of everything including capturing outposts and super weapons, speeding things up with faster promotions and cheaper units, as well as efficiency can now be pushed to 200%

Industrial no longer need to mine Carbon as they have a new Deep core drilling plant which replaces their Excavators and give much more Carbon, this is because they had too many things to mine in space compared with everyone else.

Can now remap the keys.

Defences are more a thing with the Industrial getting an expensive space cannon which is their base defence.

Probes are stronger, base shields are stronger, and the base deflector lasts longer

HQ defences are now heavy weapons again.

Walkers are now much bigger as they were too slow walking across the map.

Troop transports now come with Bane tanks when researched

Heavy weapons now have much worse aim compared with light weapons making them poor against fighters

Carriers now carry 3 fighters and 2 bombers.

The ships have now got an improved explosion effect with debris

Protestors no longer get attracted to goods being made and now only get angry again if you sell them as they were going a bit overboard

Special long range ships have been added to science and spy, Longbow and Javelin class

Can now call an OOPS ship to pick up your goods but you only get the prestige and not the money for that

Tritanium and Xeo gas research now comes with the promotion so no need to research it as it was an annoyance

Waste tanks don't need to be researched with the cap removed.

Improved explosions

Executrons can now reboot structures for 60 seconds after hacking into the display terminal, I might increase this to 2 minutes.

Map creator border has been expanded downwards so you can now make more balanced looking maps

Spaceship boost is now the Left shift key and not double tapping W.

Executrons now respawn at the last command station they visited.

Command outposts now have a fighter launch bay.

End game stats have been added.

Notable bug fixes:

Troop transports no longer randomly explode when being direct controlled.

When you have multiple Executrons you will no longer randomly explode when exiting a spaceship

Star fighters no longer instantly explode when piloting them when they slightly hit another fighter.

Late game frame rate has now been made more constant after optimising a few scripts.

Respawning no longer generates more infestors.

There are still a few things that need cleaning up in the patch however once I am happy with it I will release it to the main branch in a few weeks, until then you may notice beta updates without announcements as I fix things in the background.

While you are enjoying that I will be working on improving the Executron experience by giving them the ability to ask the CEO to assault outposts and move gateways/tele-probes, although I feel this diminishes the use of travelling via fighters a bit so it all needs some working out first.

Thank you again for all the help and if you are enjoying the game then please give it a thumbs up on Steam.

Currently this patch is ONLY available for windows users.

You can access the beta with the key betabranchUpgrades