Hi All!

We've implemented a requested feature for different round lengths in early pro careers.

Pro fight rounds are now based on the win record of your fighter as follows :-

Greater than 13 wins = 10 rounds

Greater than 10 wins 10 = 8 rounds

Greater than 6 wins = 6 rounds

6 wins or less = 4 rounds

Thank you all for your support and suggestions and please continue to enjoy the game!