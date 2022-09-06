 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 6 September 2022

Added diminishing returns to spell knockback penalty

293: Early Access 0.13.32 - September 6, 2022 8:53 AM EST
• Added diminishing returns to the spell knockback penalty. This will make it much easier to finish casting a spell even when soloing.

