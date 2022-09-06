 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mind Games update for 6 September 2022

Support for Mac OS, Linux and Steam Deck

Share · View all patches · Build 9460543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are proud to announce that our game now supports x64 Mac OS, Linux and Steam Deck without any additional installation and working sound and achievements!

Changed files in this update

Mind Games Linux Depot 448562
  • Loading history…
Mind Games MacOS Depot 448563
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link