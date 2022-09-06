 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 6 September 2022

Patch v4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9460440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Reduced the max limit on some of the new contraptions.
  • When viewing the online leaderboards you can now change the Plus level.
  • The Sorcery Tome will now delay giving you a random spell if the player is currently busy (eg casting a spell).

//bug fixes

  • Having three Boning Totems could cause issues and crashes (as it was attempting to level a normal minion beyond it's usual max level of 3).
  • Dying would sometimes cause a crash.
  • When changing the NGP map in Architect Mode it wasn't reseting the selector which could result in it going out of bounds.
  • The Bushy Fruit wasn't increasing the Fruity Bro minion cap if you had eaten it.
  • When viewing the online leaderboards it wasn't showing the current New Game Plus level.
  • The Warble enemies weren't appearing in the Skirmish game mode.
  • When casting the Sanguine Shovels spell it was healing you instead of hurting you.
  • The Sorcery Tome was giving spells during the Architect Mode.
  • The mini Player Health Bar was sometimes inaccurate after taking relics that reduced your maximum health.
  • The Zogziech Diablos laser had a visual glich.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link