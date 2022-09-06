Patch v4.1

//misc
- Reduced the max limit on some of the new contraptions.
- When viewing the online leaderboards you can now change the Plus level.
- The Sorcery Tome will now delay giving you a random spell if the player is currently busy (eg casting a spell).
//bug fixes
- Having three Boning Totems could cause issues and crashes (as it was attempting to level a normal minion beyond it's usual max level of 3).
- Dying would sometimes cause a crash.
- When changing the NGP map in Architect Mode it wasn't reseting the selector which could result in it going out of bounds.
- The Bushy Fruit wasn't increasing the Fruity Bro minion cap if you had eaten it.
- When viewing the online leaderboards it wasn't showing the current New Game Plus level.
- The Warble enemies weren't appearing in the Skirmish game mode.
- When casting the Sanguine Shovels spell it was healing you instead of hurting you.
- The Sorcery Tome was giving spells during the Architect Mode.
- The mini Player Health Bar was sometimes inaccurate after taking relics that reduced your maximum health.
- The Zogziech Diablos laser had a visual glich.
