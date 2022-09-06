 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 6 September 2022

[Ver 1.0.09060] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 9460241

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed specifications of "Casual Mode"
  • Adjusted the difficulty of some QTE-Games in "Casual Mode".
  • Removed some dungeon gimmicks when "Rogue Mode" is selected.
  • Adjusted the difficulty of some bosses depending on the game mode selected.
  • Adjusted the difficulty of some Monsters.
  • Corrected the graphics of some Monstrers.
  • Fixed a bug in the destruction of terrain by skills.
  • Adjusted the volume of some BGMs.
  • Added Furniture.
  • Invite Event Lady.
  • Corrected text (English version only)

