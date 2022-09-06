[Ver 1.0.09060] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed specifications of "Casual Mode"
- Adjusted the difficulty of some QTE-Games in "Casual Mode".
- Removed some dungeon gimmicks when "Rogue Mode" is selected.
- Adjusted the difficulty of some bosses depending on the game mode selected.
- Adjusted the difficulty of some Monsters.
- Corrected the graphics of some Monstrers.
- Fixed a bug in the destruction of terrain by skills.
- Adjusted the volume of some BGMs.
- Added Furniture.
- Invite Event Lady.
- Corrected text (English version only)
Changed files in this update