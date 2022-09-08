Enhanced Edition now available!

Agents,

the Beyond Enemy Lines 2 Enhanced Edition is now available on Steam, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Xbos Series Consoles. Adding 8 new missions for free, reworked gun- and gameplay as well as improvements to to all existing missions.

The PC version now contains all previous DLC Missions without any additional costs.

Now 50% off - Price increase after the sale!

If you havn't gotten Beyond Enemy Lines 2 so far, now is the time! It's 50% off for a week from today on. After this the price will increase to $29,99 to match the console versions.

This is just the beginning!

The release of the Enhanced Edition is just the start. More updates are planned for the near future.

Beyond Enemy Lines Next

Follow us on Discord, Facebook and Twitter as we will reveal the next installement of Beyond Enemy Lines later this month!