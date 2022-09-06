Into the Breach version 1.2.82 Update

Our most recent update is now live! Full patch notes below. Let us know if you come across any problems (email us at contact@subsetgames.com).

-Improved save file backup system to prevent data loss

-Fixed: Bonus Objectives were being improperly blocked for some missions, resulting in bad combinations

-Enemies that are supposed to not overlap should no longer spawn together (Blobbers + Spiders, etc.)

-Fixed some prediction UI and consistency to weapon effects in corner cases

-Miner Inconvenience will no longer count mountain destruction twice

-Spiderlings are now "Minor" enemies -- they will not receive Psion bonuses and do not count towards objectives 'kills'

-Vek Hormones will now stack with Enrage Shot, contributing its bonus damage when Enraging an enemy

-Can no longer Enrage frozen enemies

-Closer / Opener / Conservative will correctly apply their bonuses as soon as the pilot levels up

-Fixed: Could not select Invulnerable pilots if they died the same battle as starting a new Timeline

-Fixed: Conservative Pilots would sometimes continue giving their ability post-death

-Void Shocker will not count hitting a rock as hitting a unit

-Fixed: On "Fast" Combat Speed, enemies could push corpses from previous turns into things

-Spider Psion eggs will not longer fall on Time Pods

-Adrenaline Pilot Skill will now correctly count multi-kill turns

-Fixed some maps that could create trapped units

-Fixed some problems with touch UI tooltips

-Void Shocker will not longer effect Bot enemies

-Can now Enrage and Control the VIP Trucks and Mine-Bots

-Fixed some issues with notifications for Pilot Death / Pilot Level Up

-Repair Platforms now repair 10 damage (fully repairing any Mech) instead of 4

-"Feed the Flames" achievemnet will no longer count enemy or environment attacks

-Spider Boss will no longer spawn outside of its mission (only works on its mission)

-Technician Perk will correctly count towards the "Stay With Me" achievement

-Secret Squad Pilots will no longer receive the "Invulnerable" or the "Popular Hero" skills

-More tooltip, minor rendering, and text issues fixed