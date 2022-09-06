Into the Breach version 1.2.82 Update

Our most recent update is now live! Full patch notes below. Let us know if you come across any problems (email us at contact@subsetgames.com).
-Improved save file backup system to prevent data loss
-Fixed: Bonus Objectives were being improperly blocked for some missions, resulting in bad combinations
-Enemies that are supposed to not overlap should no longer spawn together (Blobbers + Spiders, etc.)
-Fixed some prediction UI and consistency to weapon effects in corner cases
-Miner Inconvenience will no longer count mountain destruction twice
-Spiderlings are now "Minor" enemies -- they will not receive Psion bonuses and do not count towards objectives 'kills'
-Vek Hormones will now stack with Enrage Shot, contributing its bonus damage when Enraging an enemy
-Can no longer Enrage frozen enemies
-Closer / Opener / Conservative will correctly apply their bonuses as soon as the pilot levels up
-Fixed: Could not select Invulnerable pilots if they died the same battle as starting a new Timeline
-Fixed: Conservative Pilots would sometimes continue giving their ability post-death
-Void Shocker will not count hitting a rock as hitting a unit
-Fixed: On "Fast" Combat Speed, enemies could push corpses from previous turns into things
-Spider Psion eggs will not longer fall on Time Pods
-Adrenaline Pilot Skill will now correctly count multi-kill turns
-Fixed some maps that could create trapped units
-Fixed some problems with touch UI tooltips
-Void Shocker will not longer effect Bot enemies
-Can now Enrage and Control the VIP Trucks and Mine-Bots
-Fixed some issues with notifications for Pilot Death / Pilot Level Up
-Repair Platforms now repair 10 damage (fully repairing any Mech) instead of 4
-"Feed the Flames" achievemnet will no longer count enemy or environment attacks
-Spider Boss will no longer spawn outside of its mission (only works on its mission)
-Technician Perk will correctly count towards the "Stay With Me" achievement
-Secret Squad Pilots will no longer receive the "Invulnerable" or the "Popular Hero" skills
-More tooltip, minor rendering, and text issues fixed
