An OPEN BETA patch - 4.0.9c

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Innkeepers!

It's been a bit, but we're coming to you with, yet another BETA version update.

Our Open Beta tests for Crossroads Inn are still ongoing.

The current update will assess potential fixes' effectiveness before implementing it into the mainframe version of the game, which we are planning next week.

If everything goes right, we will update the main version, with the proof-checked fixes.

That's why all your feedback is as always invaluable! We really appreciate it all!

PATCH NOTES:

FIXES:

Fixed petting the cats

Fixed dead guests not having information about their status over their heads. Now Dead bodies are cleaned up after the day change

Fixed stuck guests arriving on horseback

Fixed Lantern object, allowing employees to reach to fill it

Fixed the names of the options displayed in towns

Fixed some translation issues

Fixed some UI issues

FEATURES:

Secret rooms now can be used after giving access to the guests

Upgrade “Gossiper” now doubles the gossip acquired

Town crier now always shows the needs of the guests

We are planning on testing the currently updated build. Then on Sep 13th, we're going to implement all fixes and bug improvements into the main game.

Remember! If you'd like to enroll and test the BETA branch, follow the following steps:

Right-click on the game in your Steam library.

Click “Properties”.

Open the “Beta” tab.

Select the “Open Beta” branch.

At this point, the game should start updating. Within this BETA you should be able to test out new fixes and functionalities

IMPORTANT:

If your old saves happen to crash, we would really appreciate it if you could send them to us to be further checked. Please use our report system [HERE](klabater.com/bugs/).

Or send them via email here: contact@klabater.com - in the title please write: CINN TEST

(otherwise, it wouldn't get a high priority)