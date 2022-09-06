New stuff:
- Targets for enemies and doors
- 3 new rooms
- New drone type (small version of drone with following bullets, appearing on first stage)
- Added few new sounds to some actions (reload skip/performing weapon switch with switch debuff)
Changes:
- Faster projectiles
- Health drain faster with every floor (Main and Rush mode)
- Exploding barrels outline changed
- Buffed Kick damage
- Jumping reworked
- Shooting reworked
- HP is not draining for a second after performing Ground Slam
- Added Resume button
- Small UI changes
- Small changes on some of the rooms
- and some other small changes...
Big update with new enemies, weapons, rooms, easy mode and reworked arena/endless mode is coming somewhere in a 2 weeks. Thank you for playing my game!
Changed files in this update