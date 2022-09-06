 Skip to content

Force Reboot update for 6 September 2022

Hotfix 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New stuff:

  • Targets for enemies and doors
  • 3 new rooms
  • New drone type (small version of drone with following bullets, appearing on first stage)
  • Added few new sounds to some actions (reload skip/performing weapon switch with switch debuff)

Changes:

  • Faster projectiles
  • Health drain faster with every floor (Main and Rush mode)
  • Exploding barrels outline changed
  • Buffed Kick damage
  • Jumping reworked
  • Shooting reworked
  • HP is not draining for a second after performing Ground Slam
  • Added Resume button
  • Small UI changes
  • Small changes on some of the rooms
  • and some other small changes...

Big update with new enemies, weapons, rooms, easy mode and reworked arena/endless mode is coming somewhere in a 2 weeks. Thank you for playing my game!

