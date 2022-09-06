 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cute Cats 3 update for 6 September 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9460017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update released !
What's new:

  • Godot Engine updated to version 3.5
  • Steamworks SDK updated to version 1.55
  • fixed bugs with achievements
  • now compatible with 32 bit Windows

Changed files in this update

Depot 1985361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link