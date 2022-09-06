Discord Rich Me! vD1 BETA 1 [Early Access End Update 5]

BETA Version vD1: 6th September, 2022 [Early Access End Update 5]
(Version only available to Varstep Testers)
- New Interface (VarNet 8)
- "Button" feature reworked and now it's called "Interactive Presence"
- "Interactive Presences" now supports .gif images (You just need to paste the direct link of the image into Large/Small Image IDs)
- "Windows Status" reworked
- NEW: "Windows Status - CPU & RAM Usage" - Now you can show to your friends your CPU and RAM usage you're having in your PC (The Images and Buttons will follow what you have saved in the "Interactive Presences" feature)
- Reworked Timed Presences with the new Rate Limit of Discord (15 Seconds delay)
- Decreased the usage of GPU to 6% (was 48%)
- List of Steam Users added to the BETA Version:
larsaplay
19xdipsin
jreencorp
aromiic
ggabs
- Version State: UNSTABLE
- ACTIVE Development: "User Lookup" Feature
Changed files in this update