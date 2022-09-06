 Skip to content

Source of Madness update for 6 September 2022

UI scale interaction with tooltip fix

Build 9459996

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In some extreme cases the tooltips can grow outside the bounds of the screen when max UI scale is set. To fix this it now is moved slightly upwards based on the number of line of texts it has if it is in the lower part of the screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1315611
  • Loading history…
Depot 1315612
  • Loading history…
