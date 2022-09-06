In some extreme cases the tooltips can grow outside the bounds of the screen when max UI scale is set. To fix this it now is moved slightly upwards based on the number of line of texts it has if it is in the lower part of the screen.
Source of Madness update for 6 September 2022
UI scale interaction with tooltip fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
