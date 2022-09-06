 Skip to content

Idle magic herb update for 6 September 2022

Adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 9459942

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed bug of abnormal display of spell level.
  2. The speed of removing demons increases with the character's level.
  3. The success rate of character level upgrade will decrease with the increase of level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2123031
