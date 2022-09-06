 Skip to content

Mage Drops update for 6 September 2022

Updated the hero, Joon

Share · View all patches · Build 9459797

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Put new player character model into the game. All gameplay remains the same, this is just a purely visual update, and your first introduction to what the hero Joon looks like!

