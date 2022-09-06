Put new player character model into the game. All gameplay remains the same, this is just a purely visual update, and your first introduction to what the hero Joon looks like!
Mage Drops update for 6 September 2022
Updated the hero, Joon
Patchnotes via Steam Community
