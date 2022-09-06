 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 6 September 2022

Updated on September 6

  1. Added correction prompt

  2. Fixed the bug that the user could not enter the game because of the error page added by a specific user

  3. Fixed the bug that the character will become a British army after creating a new character and then starting again

  4. Fixed the problem that the special effects of Spitfire weapons were lost

