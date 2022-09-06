-
Added correction prompt
Fixed the bug that the user could not enter the game because of the error page added by a specific user
Fixed the bug that the character will become a British army after creating a new character and then starting again
Fixed the problem that the special effects of Spitfire weapons were lost
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 6 September 2022
Updated on September 6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
