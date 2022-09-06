Update Notes - Train Sim World 3 - 6th September

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, and welcome to the first update of the Train Sim World 3 era – and it’s a monster.

With a glut of Preservation Crew releases, improvements, and bug fixes, there’s something for everyone. We’ve put some highlights below, but please read the full list for all the details.

This is for Train Sim World 3 only. We’ll detail the progress of TSW2 Preservation Crew releases in our Roadmaps.

Headliners:

Preservation Crew update for:

Oakville Subdivision

Rhein-Ruhr Osten

Long Island Rail Road

Peninsula Corridor

Scottish Commuter

LGV Méditerannée

Updated timetables for:

Bakerloo Line (600+ services)

Hamburg-Lübeck (220 total services if you own Köln-Aachen ICE 3M, DB BR 101 and DB BR 363)

Two additional scenarios for Luzern-Sursee

Updated LZB and audio for DB BR 187

Bug fixes to Spirit of Steam: Liverpool Lime Street – Crewe

Lots, lots more

For the full changelog please look at this link : Full Update List

The update will download automatically for owners when it becomes available. Players should allow at least 24 hours after restarting Steam, EPIC Game Store, or their console for the update to appear and before contacting Customer Support.

Please note: for people who have Early Access, the updates to Core and Cajon Pass will be making their ways to you now, with Preserved releases being available when the routes are downloadable from their respective platforms.