Introducing Arcade Mode; a brand new way to play Zombieland VR!

Hey,

Happy September everyone!

First of all, apologies for the lack of updates recently. We're currently busy working on all sorts of projects at XR Games, and we'll have more news of those in the coming months.

But today isn't about that. Today is about Zombieland, as we release our biggest update to Zombieland VR yet: the Arcade Attack Update!

As a thank-you to all our players - for a year of zombie-slaying, brain-popping, TP-spending, PB-beating Headshot Fever action on Steam- we’re getting back to our roots; pure arcade action.

Zombieland: Headshot Fever is the fastest, most accurate VR lightgun game available, and Arcade Mode provides a new experience for veterans and new players alike.

Blast your way through a sequence of randomised levels, shooting new, hidden TP to gain currency. Spend that in the between-level store to get guns, brand new perks (including the Big Head perk!), extra med kits, and other bonuses. Each run is a new experience, requiring a different strategy! Replay value just went through the roof!

So if you’re up for the challenge, get back to the arcades with the Zombieland: Headshot Fever Arcade Attack Update, and show those zombies that you’re not dead yet!

For this patch (1.7.0):

Major Additions and Changes

Arcade Mode. A brand new mode enabling players to compete for the best run across five levels. Spend TP earned during the five courses at the upgrade shop to purchase special upgrades, perks and guns, or will you exchange one of your three lives for extra time?

Arcade Mode includes:

New arcade mode perks

Arcade Mode leaderboards

A new tutorial for Arcade Mode players

And more!

Note: Arcade Mode is accessible once players have unlocked the mezzanine in the game hub mansion. To do this, complete the ‘New Guy’s Home’ level of the game..

Small Tweaks

Updated Hub area to accommodate new arcade mode

Added Arcade mode to the level select UI

Fixes

Big Guy - Animation update to the Big Guy kill animation

P.S. We have an official Zombieland community on Discord! Head over to discord.gg/zombielandvr to hear the latest updates, find out what we’re up to, and take on some of the best Zombieland players around