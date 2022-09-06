Five years with "HAAK"

No one can remember when Haak was established. I only know that the group of the development group was created on January 23, 2018. It has been nearly five years. A player on Taptap said that he began to make an appointment for Haak's launch notification in high school, and now he has graduated from college, and I have also grown from my early 30s to my late 30s. I have devoted myself to Haak for these five years and I always think if someday I meet a new game, will I still can be invested all myself like Haak?

At the beginning of this year, the development of "HAAK" was nearly completed, but we want to be released synchronously with the switch version, we have been kept waiting for Nintendo's review. During this period, not many things to do, except some bug repairs.

The previous development schedule was high-frequency and high-pressure, especially in the middle and late stages of development, we were very tired, physically and mentally, and just wanted to fast forward to the end, But after this moment really came, I didn't feel that kind of relief and happiness. Maybe there is no end to game development. Next, we need to find a good way to announce the launch of Haak.

Now, I finally have some leisure time to look back on this long but fast-forward five years···

