New Mid week update

Build 9459476 · Last edited 6 September 2022 – 10:19:09 UTC

-Added bHaptics native support (not finished yet) :

Frag explosion head vest

Guns shoot both hands (some issue on pistols)

Grabbing mags, weapons etc.

Stingers, RPGs

Explosions

Driving on vehicles

Steering vehicles

Parachute and couple more

(opened for any suggestions for tweaking it!)

Buffed pistols, increased recoil and added second hold

Increased jet projectile explosion spread and power against infantry

Some small physics changes plus added boost to vehicles (when accelerating, just press second trigger once)

-Scoreboard will show who is on hardcore mode (skull) also hardcore players will earn 50% more score and xp