New Mid week update

-Added bHaptics native support (not finished yet) :
Frag explosion head vest
Guns shoot both hands (some issue on pistols)
Grabbing mags, weapons etc.
Stingers, RPGs
Explosions
Driving on vehicles
Steering vehicles
Parachute and couple more
(opened for any suggestions for tweaking it!)
-
Buffed pistols, increased recoil and added second hold
-
Increased jet projectile explosion spread and power against infantry
-
Some small physics changes plus added boost to vehicles (when accelerating, just press second trigger once)
-Scoreboard will show who is on hardcore mode (skull) also hardcore players will earn 50% more score and xp
-
Scoreboard will also show what class player currently is (A-assault, M-medic(support), S-scout, E- engineer)
-
Temporary workaround for “map loop” bug. If detected, it should end game and load another map (not tested)
-
Performance improvements in rendering of characters
-
increased walking/running speed when holding weapon higher
Changed files in this update