Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.11

Optimizing Game Experience:
- Added Random Party feature
- Optimized: The same [Clan]'s equipments did not show up
- Optimized: The Coin system balancing
- Removed [Terror Executioner Puppet]'s [Elite Battle]. Added [Valley Giant Vulture][Elite Battle]
- Optimized the description of [Stone Carving]
- Optimized the design of some battles
- Optimized the description of [Ursa]'s trait
- The effect of [Bud],[Supplies] and [Mirror Image] will happen around the characters
- Changed [Dragon God]'s effect to 15 coins
- Optimized the experience of the 1st Stage
- [Soul Bound] changed to a general trait for all races
- [Evernight][Warrior] and some [Guard] increase HP by 1
- [Devious Scheme] changed to: After active attacking and killing an enemy, enter "Stealth," otherwise gain another action (once per turn)
- [Incubus] changed to: When the battle starts, enter "Stealth". Apply "Sleep" to the closest enemy. When you attack enemies with Sleep, will not wake them up, and yourself won't leave Stealth
- [Silence Killer] changed to: When you attack an enemy with Sleep, deal 200% damage
- [Sneak] effect is now not detected by "sleeping" enemies
- Optimized the description of [Snipe]
- Optimized the characters' image in [Illustration]
- Changed [Kodiak]'s ability
- Optimized some [Evernight][Scout]s' traits
- Optimized [Meteor]: Spawns near the furthest enemies
- [Straw Warrior] is controllable right now
- The bees summoned by [Honey Bear][Honey Pot] are not enemies if [Honey Bear] is ally
- [Warrior]'s [Combat Alert] and [Trascend Gods] did not conflict with [Core]
- Deleted [Lightning Step] and [Handcart] in [Illustration]
Bug Fixed：
- Confliction between [Perfect Form] and [Composed]
- The some characters' animation were incorrect
- The range of [Aerolistar]'s arua was incorrect
- [Taboo Cast] may cause the [Evernight][Priest] to lose 50% HP every turn
- [Perseus]'s description was incorrect
- [Stone Carving] and [Bud] may not work
- The game may freeze with multiple [Gloom Movement]
- Some English Texts were cut in the screen
- Some English descriptions were incorrect
- Trait [Mark of Hatred] did not work
- [Supplies] and [Mirror Image] will generate repeatedly
- Some wrong texts in the game
- Some characters' head portrait and vertical painting mistakes
- The level error caused by [Enlightenment Forest] and [Nirvana Valley]
- The game might freeze when [Red Lotus] died by non-characters' damage
- The wrong mission target description of [Ruins][Orc Singer] Battle
- [Precision Shot]'s effect was incorrect
