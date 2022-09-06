 Skip to content

Prime of Flames update for 6 September 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.11

Build 9459416

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list:

Optimizing Game Experience:

  • Added Random Party feature
  • Optimized: The same [Clan]'s equipments did not show up
  • Optimized: The Coin system balancing
  • Removed [Terror Executioner Puppet]'s [Elite Battle]. Added [Valley Giant Vulture][Elite Battle]
  • Optimized the description of [Stone Carving]
  • Optimized the design of some battles
  • Optimized the description of [Ursa]'s trait
  • The effect of [Bud],[Supplies] and [Mirror Image] will happen around the characters
  • Changed [Dragon God]'s effect to 15 coins
  • Optimized the experience of the 1st Stage
  • [Soul Bound] changed to a general trait for all races
  • [Evernight][Warrior] and some [Guard] increase HP by 1
  • [Devious Scheme] changed to: After active attacking and killing an enemy, enter "Stealth," otherwise gain another action (once per turn)
  • [Incubus] changed to: When the battle starts, enter "Stealth". Apply "Sleep" to the closest enemy. When you attack enemies with Sleep, will not wake them up, and yourself won't leave Stealth
  • [Silence Killer] changed to: When you attack an enemy with Sleep, deal 200% damage
  • [Sneak] effect is now not detected by "sleeping" enemies
  • Optimized the description of [Snipe]
  • Optimized the characters' image in [Illustration]
  • Changed [Kodiak]'s ability
  • Optimized some [Evernight][Scout]s' traits
  • Optimized [Meteor]: Spawns near the furthest enemies
  • [Straw Warrior] is controllable right now
  • The bees summoned by [Honey Bear][Honey Pot] are not enemies if [Honey Bear] is ally
  • [Warrior]'s [Combat Alert] and [Trascend Gods] did not conflict with [Core]
  • Deleted [Lightning Step] and [Handcart] in [Illustration]

Bug Fixed：

  • Confliction between [Perfect Form] and [Composed]
  • The some characters' animation were incorrect
  • The range of [Aerolistar]'s arua was incorrect
  • [Taboo Cast] may cause the [Evernight][Priest] to lose 50% HP every turn
  • [Perseus]'s description was incorrect
  • [Stone Carving] and [Bud] may not work
  • The game may freeze with multiple [Gloom Movement]
  • Some English Texts were cut in the screen
  • Some English descriptions were incorrect
  • Trait [Mark of Hatred] did not work
  • [Supplies] and [Mirror Image] will generate repeatedly
  • Some wrong texts in the game
  • Some characters' head portrait and vertical painting mistakes
  • The level error caused by [Enlightenment Forest] and [Nirvana Valley]
  • The game might freeze when [Red Lotus] died by non-characters' damage
  • The wrong mission target description of [Ruins][Orc Singer] Battle
  • [Precision Shot]'s effect was incorrect

Changed files in this update

