Total War: WARHAMMER III - Update 2.1.0



The excitement never ends, WARHAMMER fans, and nor do the efforts of the Total War development team! Alongside some critical fixes, Update 2.1 introduces several additions that weren’t quite fully formed enough for inclusion in the mammoth 2.0 release. Plus, there’s also lots of great improvements based on the feedback received thus far!

Here’s a quick look at some of the major changes:

The Total War: WARHAMMER III Assembly Kit has arrived for our amazing modding community!

The High Elf Archmage is no longer unstoppable when mounted on a dragon.

Do thy bidding! The Warriors of Chaos can now rightly subjugate all human and elven races.

Upon capturing their final settlement, Archaon and Be'lakor can now confederate other Warriors of Chaos factions.

For the iron-willed among you, an Ultimate Crisis setting to trigger ALL endgame scenarios in the same playthrough has been added.

There’s some love for the Dwarfs, who are are gaining spell resistance and additional movement options, along with buffs to their Hammerers.

Thanks to some rebalancing, targets now have some time to react to Stationary Vortex spells.

Rejoice! Helman Ghorst has been rebalanced to bring him into line with the rest of the battlefield.

All Legendary Lords now boast the Siege Attacker trait from the off.

There have been some rule changes to Domination Battles so they last a little longer—expect further changes in future updates, too.

There are reduced penalties for the Empire’s Imperial Authority when their first losses are incurred.

Regiments of Renown units are now available to the appropriate factions, and units that were priced too high have seen their costs reduced.

Plus, you can also expect another build to drop this week that will fix the critical issue of those pesky immortal elven units! But for now, check below for a full run down of everything 2.1.0 has to offer.

##### **[📜 Read the Full Update 2.1.0 Release Notes...](https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tww3-update-210/#nav)**

UP NEXT...

We’re really keen to hear everything you’ve got to say about Immortal Empires and 2.1.0 as we prepare for a major batch of tweaks and improvements coming with Update 2.2 this October. Please reach out to us through all the normal channels to help us ensure 2.2 is the best it possibly can be.

As a taster, we can confirm that 2.2 will tweak the starting positions for Teclis, Skrag, Kairos, and Alith Anar, as well as address activation problems with ‘Spirit of the Jungle’ AI factions, and lots more besides.

