Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 6 September 2022

Version 1.15.16

Build 9459367

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Customization : All visual hints that could only be toggled on/off can now tuned in opacity.
  • AI : Fixed bugs that made AI characters give up, or miss on some dropshots that they actually could reach.
  • Cosmetics : Fixed proper display of tournament colors in TOURNAMENT menu and career's rankings screen.
  • Cosmetics : Removed clock advance between 1st and 2nd serve (impacts shadows and game time).
  • Cosmetics : Smoother scrolling for stats when hovering player selection boxes.

