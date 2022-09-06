- Customization : All visual hints that could only be toggled on/off can now tuned in opacity.
- AI : Fixed bugs that made AI characters give up, or miss on some dropshots that they actually could reach.
- Cosmetics : Fixed proper display of tournament colors in TOURNAMENT menu and career's rankings screen.
- Cosmetics : Removed clock advance between 1st and 2nd serve (impacts shadows and game time).
- Cosmetics : Smoother scrolling for stats when hovering player selection boxes.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 6 September 2022
Version 1.15.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update