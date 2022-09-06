SPOTREP #00106

FROM: High Command
TO: Arma 3 Users
UNIT: Main Branch (Windows)
ACTIVITY: Hotfix 2.10 (Miscellaneous Fixes)
SIZE: ~71 MB / ~21 MB (depends on Contact ownership)
More in the full changelog and SPOTREP
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
FROM: High Command
TO: Arma 3 Users
UNIT: Main Branch (Windows)
ACTIVITY: Hotfix 2.10 (Miscellaneous Fixes)
SIZE: ~71 MB / ~21 MB (depends on Contact ownership)
More in the full changelog and SPOTREP
Changed depots in profiling branch