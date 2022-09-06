 Skip to content

Shin Lotion Samurai update for 6 September 2022

Ver 2.01 update

Update has been performed.
Applications with "Ver 2.01" in the lower right corner of the title screen have already been updated.

Enhancements】 【Functional enhancements
An option has been added to disable sound playback when the window is inactive.
　This can be changed from "Options" > "Games/Langage" > "Bag Ground Behavior".

Bug Fixes
Fixed a problem in which the instantaneous movement is disabled was ignored when a kick is performed at the moment of contact with the black lightning.
Fixed a bug that a part of EX2-2 had no wall judgment.

