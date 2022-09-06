Ver 2.01 update

Update has been performed.

Applications with "Ver 2.01" in the lower right corner of the title screen have already been updated.

Enhancements】 【Functional enhancements

An option has been added to disable sound playback when the window is inactive.

This can be changed from "Options" > "Games/Langage" > "Bag Ground Behavior".

Bug Fixes

Fixed a problem in which the instantaneous movement is disabled was ignored when a kick is performed at the moment of contact with the black lightning.

Fixed a bug that a part of EX2-2 had no wall judgment.