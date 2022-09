Share · View all patches · Build 9459145 · Last edited 6 September 2022 – 09:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.2.0 has just come to Battle of Finland: Winter War, controller support and Linux version.

Controller support added

Linux version added

Bugs fixes and more ...

Final level difficulty tweaking (easier)

Menu navigation made more controller friendly

Fixes

DLC Settings launguage

Settings were not saved correctly

DLC skie level anti-arcraft gun

DLC battlepass content was already unlocked