v0.1.093 (09/06/2022)
Changes:
- Now all deposits of ground resources will be open by default
- Now the unit will be able to detect the Buried Container if it has the Device module installed
- Now when laying a web element Bridge it will be impossible to turn it if MMB pressed
- Minor changes with the colors of Webs System. Now all Web Systems will be the same color, regardless of whether buildings are connected to it or not
- The web laying system has been completely changed
- Now the weather will change 2 times more often
- Now when the monitoring mode is active Electricity resource icons on the location will be hidden
- Now it will not be possible to pause the game during autosave
Added
- Added new building Web Tower
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when calling a Tooltip on a unit when it did not have a Back Trunk
- Fixed a bug with the absence of Buried containers at the location
- Fixed a bug with missing modules in the Construction window in the main menu
- Fixed a bug when a unit stopped if, at the moment of its movement, the context menu was called on Buried containers
- An attempt to fix the bug of the inability to press keys when exiting the inventory. Fixed by entering and exiting the game menu
Changed files in this update