The Last World Playtest update for 6 September 2022

v0.1.093 (09/06/2022)

Build 9459054

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  1. Now all deposits of ground resources will be open by default
  2. Now the unit will be able to detect the Buried Container if it has the Device module installed
  3. Now when laying a web element Bridge it will be impossible to turn it if MMB pressed
  4. Minor changes with the colors of Webs System. Now all Web Systems will be the same color, regardless of whether buildings are connected to it or not
  5. The web laying system has been completely changed
  6. Now the weather will change 2 times more often
  7. Now when the monitoring mode is active Electricity resource icons on the location will be hidden
  8. Now it will not be possible to pause the game during autosave

Added

  1. Added new building Web Tower

Corrected:

  1. Fixed a bug when calling a Tooltip on a unit when it did not have a Back Trunk
  2. Fixed a bug with the absence of Buried containers at the location
  3. Fixed a bug with missing modules in the Construction window in the main menu
  4. Fixed a bug when a unit stopped if, at the moment of its movement, the context menu was called on Buried containers
  5. An attempt to fix the bug of the inability to press keys when exiting the inventory. Fixed by entering and exiting the game menu

