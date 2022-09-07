Beyond The Wire Hotfix 1.2

Welcome Soldiers,

We are pushing an update to fix some issues with the newly added autocar, and flamethrowers. We have also worked on addressing a few bugs for the customization system, the HUD, and some stability issues. You can find the full list of changes below.

Thank you all for your patience and continuously reporting the issues you find in game, this is invaluable help to perfect Beyond The Wire. Please keep sending your reports our way! (URL LINK)

Gameplay

Fixed Flamethrower sensitivity after switching weapon

Fixed Flamethrower damage in close proximity

Slowed down the armored autocar

Customization

The CHA will no longer borrow uniforms from the main French regiment

Fix Customization System issues on the Training Range

Improve replication of customization system

UI

Fixed a minor issue on Armored Autocar vehicle HUD

Adjusted how Deployable Built Up tasks convey information in the progression system and the Personal Stats display

Changed Personal Stats UI to fix increment amount for 'Support Weapon Kills'

Optimisation/General Fixes