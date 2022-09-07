 Skip to content

Beyond The Wire update for 7 September 2022

Beyond The Wire Hotfix 1.2

Beyond The Wire update for 7 September 2022

Welcome Soldiers,

We are pushing an update to fix some issues with the newly added autocar, and flamethrowers. We have also worked on addressing a few bugs for the customization system, the HUD, and some stability issues. You can find the full list of changes below.

Thank you all for your patience and continuously reporting the issues you find in game, this is invaluable help to perfect Beyond The Wire. Please keep sending your reports our way! (URL LINK)

Gameplay

  • Fixed Flamethrower sensitivity after switching weapon
  • Fixed Flamethrower damage in close proximity
  • Slowed down the armored autocar

Customization

  • The CHA will no longer borrow uniforms from the main French regiment
  • Fix Customization System issues on the Training Range
  • Improve replication of customization system

UI

  • Fixed a minor issue on Armored Autocar vehicle HUD
  • Adjusted how Deployable Built Up tasks convey information in the progression system and the Personal Stats display
  • Changed Personal Stats UI to fix increment amount for 'Support Weapon Kills'

Optimisation/General Fixes

  • Fixed Client Crash due to spawning
  • Fixed Client Crash due to log error
  • Poelcappelle spawns fixes
  • Adjust lighting on Zonnebeke and Ansoncourt

