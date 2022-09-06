- Added UI Improvements
- Fixed a bug that would allow a solo player to launch 2P+ playlists
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to shuffle pick maps that are not compatible with the party settings
- Survival mode tweaks
- Fixed a bug that would make the control mappings not accessible via the pause menu
- Fixed controller settings not being saved if user configured
Sumo Seals Playtest update for 6 September 2022
Update Notes for September 6th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update