Sumo Seals Playtest update for 6 September 2022

Update Notes for September 6th

Build 9458997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added UI Improvements
  • Fixed a bug that would allow a solo player to launch 2P+ playlists
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to shuffle pick maps that are not compatible with the party settings
  • Survival mode tweaks
  • Fixed a bug that would make the control mappings not accessible via the pause menu
  • Fixed controller settings not being saved if user configured

