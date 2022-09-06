 Skip to content

Card Crawl update for 6 September 2022

Challenge Modifiers

Hey,

this is a small update for the Challenge mode.
I've included a modifier mechanic, where each Challenge game
now has slightly altered cards or starting values to make each Challenge
more unique.

Cheers
🍻

