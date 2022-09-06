Update notes for 6th September

Additions:
- Added optional automated error reporting
- Added cap to how many relics you can have
- Added sort dropdown to Relics Menu
- Added Discord Rich Presence
Changes:
- Chests must be interacted with to be picked up. Space, Enter or Gamepad Down.
- UI Selection Caret will be hidden for mouse interaction and shown for keyboard & controller navigation
Fixes:
- Several bug fixes
- Fix to game not showing Victory Screen
- Fixed some UI buttons not changing color on mouse hover
- Fixed enemies occasionally changing locations suddently when the game unpauses
Other:
- Unity updated to 2022.1.15f1
Changed files in this update