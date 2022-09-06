 Skip to content

Space Crusaders update for 6 September 2022

Update notes for 6th September

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Added optional automated error reporting
  • Added cap to how many relics you can have
  • Added sort dropdown to Relics Menu
  • Added Discord Rich Presence

Changes:

  • Chests must be interacted with to be picked up. Space, Enter or Gamepad Down.
  • UI Selection Caret will be hidden for mouse interaction and shown for keyboard & controller navigation

Fixes:

  • Several bug fixes
  • Fix to game not showing Victory Screen
  • Fixed some UI buttons not changing color on mouse hover
  • Fixed enemies occasionally changing locations suddently when the game unpauses

Other:

  • Unity updated to 2022.1.15f1

