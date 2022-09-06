 Skip to content

TPORT update for 6 September 2022

v.1.206

Build 9458592

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed an issue that makes the game crash if opening game menu while loading the next level
  • added some missing german subtitles
  • fixed some minor display issues

Thanks to Drakezero for the feedback

