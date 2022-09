Share · View all patches · Build 9458535 · Last edited 6 September 2022 – 07:46:09 UTC by Wendy

People have asked for a little guidance in the beginning of this massive open world RPG Adventure and your prayers have been heard.

Added some short help texts for the beginning of the game.

Hope it helps some of you to get past the first part.

Have fun out there!

(Sometimes a fled battle is a won battle in the end)