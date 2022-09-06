Graduated update log for 6 September

Residents of Houhai Town! Here are the fixes for this afternoon.

Fixed some crash bugs Updated some of the artwork Refactored the resource loading system to significantly reduce memory usage. (To lay the foundation for online and NS login in the future, we need everyone to experience it together, if you have questions or feedback, please feel free to @ us in the group)

We welcome your active feedback on bugs! We take every bit of your feedback very seriously.

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.