UPDATE 1.0.9

1.0.9
- Fixed some thoughts lines which had double the effect, in particular Graff at school.
- Fixed goal "Bolt taken away" if he was killed.
- Fixed jumping on bed in Lia's room would prevent Brok from going to her.
- Fixed events to call were not removed / could still be called while loading a save file or switching rooms.
- Fixed pressing back button while update is being performed in jail.
- Fixed dodging then eating food immediately after would create an incorrect state when crossing a trigger area.
- Fixed being able to give the Tramp's medicine several times.
- Fixed incorrect code with the XP upgrade display which could incorrectly destroy instances at random if unlucky.
- Fixed gamepad hotspot for resuming Wes interrogation.
- Fixed issues with summary if switching from school room with Brok. (no hotspot for the door)
- Fixed minor summary text issues.
- Fixed unable to skip fight when fighting the Squealers at the end.
- Fixed unable to pause during the robot chase.
- Fixed Graff able to interact with the statue in alley.
- Fixed Graff's sweep attack could break two things at once in adventure mode, leading to potential softlocks.
- Fixed bunker, using apartment key on the keyhole while the game ball falls into target could softlock.
- Fixed cursor disappearing when there's a non blocking dialogue during a closeup (eg bunker front puzzle)
- Fixed chapter select to jail could give up both remote controls into inventory.
- Fixed saving during a certain scene at the factory and reloading would have player start the fight immediately.
- Fixed getting killed by using violence to escape jail could lock us up with only the brain option left.
- Fixed a killed character still appearing in one specific ending (very unlikely but still possible)
- Fixed a possibility to go directly to Sector 56X without returning to see R.J. first, which caused issues afterwards.
- Fixed chief rat saying Brok killed a homeless even if the rats actually killed him.
- Fixed charging Mink would not appear correctly on the summary if done on the second time.
- Fixed entering summary then switching to the other character after a chapter select could sometimes lead to issues.
- Fixed attacking blind bot would trigger item combination instead of reacting and starting a fight.
- Fixed alarm sound was cut off when there was dialogue.
- Fixed hat icon not showing up in dialogue after the first automatic skip to next speech.
- Fixed allow to do the examination in the pharmacy again if restarting from chapter 1.
- Fixed color of Brok & Gherkin inside/outside the dome.
- Fixed "erase" button placement and too long text boxes in Graff's exam for some languages.
- Fixed Graff's money reduced to 50 Unis each day instead of 10 Unis, as the dialogue implied.
- Fixed removed the pill from Graff's inventory as soon as Klay picks it up.
- Fixed characters shadows were offset by one frame.
- Fixed rubble animation in Trasher Hunt would sometimes stay permanently on screen.
- Fixed "objective failed" appearing each time we entered the Border Post if we didn't save Bolt.
- Implemented automatic save in Trasher Hunt after every 10 tries.
- The game now gives some XP to Brok if you switch to a chapter directly from the main menu.
- Improved animation of characters entering the Drums during that ending.
- Added DPAD controls to robot chase.
- Fixed breaking the door at the factory would crash if done in Chapter 6.
- Added more integrity checks.
- Refreshed offline choices stats.
- Refreshed Kickstarter credits.
- Improved Brazilian, German and Simplified Chinese translations and some typos in English and other languages.
