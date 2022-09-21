Hello Slaycationers!

As outlined in our road map (which you can read here), we are updating Slaycation Paradise with it's first Quality of Life update, based on community feedback.

In addition to a number of performance improvements, balance tweaks, and bug fixes, we're adding full keyboard and controller key-binding support!

Next up... Stay tuned for our first major content update!

For updates on development join the Merge Games Discord and follow the [url=https://twitter.com/MergeGamesLtd]Merge Games Twitter.

