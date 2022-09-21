 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slaycation Paradise update for 21 September 2022

Quality of Life Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9458355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Slaycationers!

As outlined in our road map (which you can read here), we are updating Slaycation Paradise with it's first Quality of Life update, based on community feedback.
In addition to a number of performance improvements, balance tweaks, and bug fixes, we're adding full keyboard and controller key-binding support!

Next up... Stay tuned for our first major content update!

For updates on development join the Merge Games Discord and follow the [url=https://twitter.com/MergeGamesLtd]Merge Games Twitter.
[/url]

Changed files in this update

Depot 1643851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link