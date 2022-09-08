 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 8 September 2022

Patch notes for HELLEBORE! (2022.8.h.3)

Patch notes for HELLEBORE! (2022.8.h.3)

Build 9458156

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(guest-starring Chelnoque again)

  • Yet another round of card-handlery tweaks:
  • Cards put more effort into finding a landing zone as close to the hover position as possible.
  • Card ghosts sometimes ended up in a wrong position (and generally made no sense).
  • Cards save their preferred tabletop location between sessions.
  • Cards should no longer completely overlap each other - or, at least, should do this significantly less often.
  • Cards correctly replace each other in slots.
  • Dropzones are now more proficient (and elegant) in their craft.
  • Verbs occupy a more modest space on the grid.
  • Verbs go straight to the dropzone when spawned.
  • Different kinds of camera movement should feel smoother, and are less interruptive towards each other.
  • Dragged cards follow the camera movement.
  • When a card is moving into a verb slot, it no longer slows down if said verb's windows opens or closes.
  • Initial board setup respects the grid.
  • Interactions with the Mansus are slightly oiled up.
    And also:
  • Shattered Risen could sometimes lack Follower aspect.
  • Buying a profane weapon with another profane weapon does not result in mutual annihilation.
  • Rare freeze on \"Collect All\" is fixed.
  • MODDING: Deck effects now support aspect references, as in <i>\"deckeffects\": { \"deckeffects\": \"lantern\" }</i>.",

