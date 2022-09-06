Patch 0.6.1 A - Randomized Arena Rules option ( new gladiators only )

Hey gladiators ! A quick patch for this week's big 0.6 update. Firstly, tag team battles were pretty challenging to add into the game and broke a lot of game code, so this patch addresses a lot of that. You may still find glitches, I will keep looking to fix them. I thought about removing tag team battles because of the hassle it was causing, but I figured it was worth persisting with the bug hunting because they are good fun when they work.

In addition, I've added an Arena Rules Selector (for new gladiators only) - available when you create your gladiator. You'll be able to choose how you want your game to play, the standard rules, simpler arena rules or for complete chaos, randomized daily rules!

I hope you enjoy this update and again apologies for the crashes that have occurred as a result of it!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.6.1.A ( September 6, 2022 ):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• You can now choose whether you wish to use the game's new Arena Rule system [ NEW CHARACTERS ONLY ].

You have three option:

Simple Battles Only ( no tag team, survival etc )

Default Game Rules ( each arena has its own unique rules that do not change )

Randomized Daily Rules ( each day, the arenas will change their rules. )

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where spikes still did damage after a gladiator had yielded.

• Fixed a bug where tag team gladiators sometimes showed armour even after it was broken

• Fixed a bug where tag team gladiators did not heal/repair armour etc after battle

• Fixed a bug where tag team gladiators with ranged weapons still showed melee buttons when switching

• Fixed a bug where tag team gladiators did not have access to their special skills from the battle buttons

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where the game crashed when entering Tag Team arenas

• Removed the Chasm / Tag Team combination as it was causing issues ( replaced in Khar'Khen with Chasm / Time Limit 10