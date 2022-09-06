Updated to ver 1.24.

We're making the new magic and wand dungeons more difficult.

We are adjusting it so that it does not seem too much.

ver1.24

・The status of the grant of redemption was incorrectly displayed.

・The monster's masur has been adjusted.

・The initial movement of level-up luvvies has been slowed down.

・The bonus for clearing the trial of the dance of war now makes the first movement of the dash invincible.

It is not so strong that it can be used recklessly, but it is useful for emergency evasion.

・A book with dungeon-clearing bonuses has been added to Listia's room. It can be found in the library depending on the development status of the town.

・The MP consumption of magic set as a shortcut was not working properly.

・Fixed a bug that the reinforcement value was not being added when bangles were lined up.