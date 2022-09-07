 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 7 September 2022

September 7th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Karma Balance
    Soul of Magus
    [Dimension Leap]
  • Reduced PVP Damage by 20%

Dancer of Prophecy
[Moving Attack]

  • Increased moving distance by 30%
    [Aerial Moving Attack]
  • Increased moving distance by 17%
    [Gale Tempest Kick]
  • Changed to be able to cast while in air
    [Charged Attack]
  • Changed the structure of charging:
  1. Changed so that player will not move behind
  2. Changed to allow the player to throw the chakram above or below
  3. Increased the projectile distance of Chakram
  4. Increased the break damage of the initial part of the mid-charged and full-charged attack
  5. Decreased the break damage of the final part of the mid-charged and full-charged attack
  • Increased the break damage of the non-charged attack by 42%

  1. Event
    Full Moon Festival Event
    Event Period: 2022-09-07 After Maintenance – 2022-09-28 05:00 (UTC+0)

  2. Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Dancer of Prophecy’s mid-charged attack did additional damage in PVE
  • Fixed a bug where AI’s endurance could be seen in Training Grounds when Enemy Endurance Visibility was unchecked
  • Fixed a bug where fingers could not be seen in certain motions with Lemon Sparkling Beachwear (Female) equipped
  • Fixed a bug where using certain skills with certain costume equipped made certain body parts appear longer

