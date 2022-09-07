September 7th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- Karma Balance
Soul of Magus
[Dimension Leap]
- Reduced PVP Damage by 20%
Dancer of Prophecy
[Moving Attack]
- Increased moving distance by 30%
[Aerial Moving Attack]
- Increased moving distance by 17%
[Gale Tempest Kick]
- Changed to be able to cast while in air
[Charged Attack]
- Changed the structure of charging:
- Changed so that player will not move behind
- Changed to allow the player to throw the chakram above or below
- Increased the projectile distance of Chakram
- Increased the break damage of the initial part of the mid-charged and full-charged attack
- Decreased the break damage of the final part of the mid-charged and full-charged attack
- Increased the break damage of the non-charged attack by 42%
-
Event
Full Moon Festival Event
Event Period: 2022-09-07 After Maintenance – 2022-09-28 05:00 (UTC+0)
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Dancer of Prophecy’s mid-charged attack did additional damage in PVE
- Fixed a bug where AI’s endurance could be seen in Training Grounds when Enemy Endurance Visibility was unchecked
- Fixed a bug where fingers could not be seen in certain motions with Lemon Sparkling Beachwear (Female) equipped
- Fixed a bug where using certain skills with certain costume equipped made certain body parts appear longer
Changed files in this update