rote²(RoteSquare) update for 6 September 2022

2022-09-06

Share · View all patches · Build 9457983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

@Subscriber @rote² 2022-09-06 (v0.3.1)

  • Fixed a bug where event modifications were not applied in the editor
  • Added leveler comment tooltip on music select.
  • Fix tooltip bug

Depot 1735671
