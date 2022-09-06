@Subscriber @rote² 2022-09-06 (v0.3.1)
- Fixed a bug where event modifications were not applied in the editor
- Added leveler comment tooltip on
music select.
- Fix tooltip bug
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
@Subscriber @rote² 2022-09-06 (v0.3.1)
music select.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update