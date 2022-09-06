 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 6 September 2022

Labor Day Quick Followup Fix 0.13.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9457886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Original: Fix typo in new sniper job prestige ability description.
  • Original: Fix crash bug in upgrade screen, and also minor UI improvements.
  • Original and Remake (Both): Some refactoring changes to prepare for UI improvements.
  • Both: Fix lag that used to occur when tooltips would open, they're now much snappier.
  • Both: On PC/Linux/Mac, when you pressed slash on keyboard to show FPS and debug stats, it used to be difficult to read. Now a dark translucent rectangle is drawn behind the text for readability.

