Nordicandia update for 6 September 2022

1.0.4

Build 9457816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Added notification when a top 50 hardcore player dies on the season leaderboard
  • Pressing Esc on PC version when the pause menu is open will close the menu instead of prompting to exit the game
  • Made "show chat" button more visible when chat is hidden
  • Updated max stack size of Attribute Respec scrolls to 20
  • Most of the Relics now have a higher default rarity, these are "new" relics will not stack with the old relics of E rarity
  • Moved the fire in Odr's Trail further away after entering the arena
  • Default quality at the Essence Blacksmith is now 100% instead of 0%
  • Defeating Odr now spawns a Town Portal
  • Imbuing a quiver with no available affixes now results in a failure without consuming the materials
  • Removed the notification of skill points gained when you're below level 10k
  • Improved the scrolling speed in achievements window

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed so that the skill hotkeys work correctly after sending a chat message
  • Fixed the sorting order of "lower skill cooldown" Essences in the blacksmith Essence list
  • Fixed an issue with loading guild info in guild screen when there's a member with no characters
  • Fixed portals not showing correctly when using the "All items" filter override
  • Fixed time durations not localizing properly when switching languages

Changed files in this update

