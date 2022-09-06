Improvements:
- Added notification when a top 50 hardcore player dies on the season leaderboard
- Pressing Esc on PC version when the pause menu is open will close the menu instead of prompting to exit the game
- Made "show chat" button more visible when chat is hidden
- Updated max stack size of Attribute Respec scrolls to 20
- Most of the Relics now have a higher default rarity, these are "new" relics will not stack with the old relics of E rarity
- Moved the fire in Odr's Trail further away after entering the arena
- Default quality at the Essence Blacksmith is now 100% instead of 0%
- Defeating Odr now spawns a Town Portal
- Imbuing a quiver with no available affixes now results in a failure without consuming the materials
- Removed the notification of skill points gained when you're below level 10k
- Improved the scrolling speed in achievements window
Bugfixes:
- Fixed so that the skill hotkeys work correctly after sending a chat message
- Fixed the sorting order of "lower skill cooldown" Essences in the blacksmith Essence list
- Fixed an issue with loading guild info in guild screen when there's a member with no characters
- Fixed portals not showing correctly when using the "All items" filter override
- Fixed time durations not localizing properly when switching languages
