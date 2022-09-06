290: Early Access 0.13.29 - September 6, 2022 1:10 AM EST
• The trade gold limit has been increased to facilitate gold exchanges for highly valuable items.
• Made some server-side security updates.
Nevergrind Online update for 6 September 2022
Boosted gold trade limit and server-side security updates.
