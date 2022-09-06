Beta Branch - Endless Mode Rebalancing

Sorry for the slower updates recently, since I took some time off recently to recharge a bit. 20MTD should now resume having a content patch every week or so.
How to join the Beta Branch
Endless mode enemy spawns have been somewhat rebalanced to hopefully prevent some builds from being able to survive multiple hours in endless mode. Still very much a work in progress, so please let me know if you have any feedback on either the discord or the Steam forums.
The following upgrade perks now have reduced effectiveness when stacked multiple times:
- Glare
- Holy Arts
- Vengeful Ghost
20MTD source code has had some slight rework under the hood, so may be some bugs. Please report bugs at: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues
Join Discord to give me feedback
Thank you for playing my game!
Changed depots in beta branch