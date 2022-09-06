 Skip to content

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 6 September 2022

Beta Branch - Endless Mode Rebalancing

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Sorry for the slower updates recently, since I took some time off recently to recharge a bit. 20MTD should now resume having a content patch every week or so.

How to join the Beta Branch


Endless mode enemy spawns have been somewhat rebalanced to hopefully prevent some builds from being able to survive multiple hours in endless mode. Still very much a work in progress, so please let me know if you have any feedback on either the discord or the Steam forums.

The following upgrade perks now have reduced effectiveness when stacked multiple times:

  • Glare
  • Holy Arts
  • Vengeful Ghost

20MTD source code has had some slight rework under the hood, so may be some bugs. Please report bugs at: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

Join Discord to give me feedback

Thank you for playing my game!

