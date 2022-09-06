 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 6 September 2022

Update Notes for Sep 6

Share · View all patches · Build 9457630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Sep.5)Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 5, this process may take about 1-2 weeks.
hence the updats are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding

-Added run summary window
-Fixed a bug where zone 2 mouses does not deal damage
-Fixed a bug where player can use dash after being defeated
-Added new window mode option of 1600x900
-Added extra final damage stat info in character info window
-Changed poison damage text color
-Increased fire ball damage by 25%
-Increased green dragon blast damage by 33%
-Updated some text descriptions
-Enhanced combo: crescent blade bleed stack effect
-Burn enhancement damage changed from x10 to x20
-Base room count +1 for all zones

Changed files in this update

Depot 1866881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link