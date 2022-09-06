Update Notes for Sep 6

(Sep.5)Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 5, this process may take about 1-2 weeks.

hence the updats are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding

-Added run summary window

-Fixed a bug where zone 2 mouses does not deal damage

-Fixed a bug where player can use dash after being defeated

-Added new window mode option of 1600x900

-Added extra final damage stat info in character info window

-Changed poison damage text color

-Increased fire ball damage by 25%

-Increased green dragon blast damage by 33%

-Updated some text descriptions

-Enhanced combo: crescent blade bleed stack effect

-Burn enhancement damage changed from x10 to x20

-Base room count +1 for all zones