-Fixed softlock from hitting Continue with no save file already created
-Fixed softlock from the final area with switches being non-interactable
-Added controls reference to options menu
-Made some walls un-scalable
-Fixed Pause menu input
-Made interact button more consistent
-Fixed softlock from falling in areas with no bottom
Everett Isle update for 6 September 2022
Everett Isle Patch 1.1
-Fixed softlock from hitting Continue with no save file already created
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update