Everett Isle update for 6 September 2022

Everett Isle Patch 1.1

Everett Isle Patch 1.1 · Build 9457544

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed softlock from hitting Continue with no save file already created
-Fixed softlock from the final area with switches being non-interactable
-Added controls reference to options menu
-Made some walls un-scalable
-Fixed Pause menu input
-Made interact button more consistent
-Fixed softlock from falling in areas with no bottom

