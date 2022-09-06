Sept 5th Update

Continuing to address urgent issues and bugs
Bug fixes
Dig deep card info fixed
Underflock turret overlapping path issues fixed
Shaken berries can now handle hex height
Grass resource no longer named sticks
Turn sequence issues fixed by addressing some tech debt
Turn sequence HUD widget handling improved (more tech debt)
Auras can now display on mixed heights thanks to Gavin shader wizardry
Cursor show and hide logic made more bulletproof
Upgrade button can no longer be clicked when invisible
Upgrade button setup improved to reduce weird glitchy cases
Tuning
Cost now shown in crafting tooltip
Gustwood can no longer appear in the quicksand level in pilgrimage mode. Note: The difficulty of that combo can be fun for an expert player, but is extreme compared to everything else at that point so considered an imbalance
Gustwood replaced with a bug nest in trial level 4
Extra food was sprinkled in the trial mode
Trial boss map improved so objects don't cluster in one spot
Tutorial Hulga rescue now explains that the Slorfs share cards
Tutorial Hulga rescue level now reveals and locks card hand more appropriately for messages coming up
Tutorial message popup button now orange
