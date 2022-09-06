Sept 5th Update

Continuing to address urgent issues and bugs

Bug fixes

Dig deep card info fixed

Underflock turret overlapping path issues fixed

Shaken berries can now handle hex height

Grass resource no longer named sticks

Turn sequence issues fixed by addressing some tech debt

Turn sequence HUD widget handling improved (more tech debt)

Auras can now display on mixed heights thanks to Gavin shader wizardry

Cursor show and hide logic made more bulletproof

Upgrade button can no longer be clicked when invisible

Upgrade button setup improved to reduce weird glitchy cases

Tuning

Cost now shown in crafting tooltip

Gustwood can no longer appear in the quicksand level in pilgrimage mode. Note: The difficulty of that combo can be fun for an expert player, but is extreme compared to everything else at that point so considered an imbalance

Gustwood replaced with a bug nest in trial level 4

Extra food was sprinkled in the trial mode

Trial boss map improved so objects don't cluster in one spot

Tutorial Hulga rescue now explains that the Slorfs share cards

Tutorial Hulga rescue level now reveals and locks card hand more appropriately for messages coming up

Tutorial message popup button now orange