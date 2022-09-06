September 7th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Attention Chasers!
Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.
The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) September 7th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:
1. Karma Balance
Soul of Magus
[Dimension Leap]
- Reduced PVP Damage by 20%
Dancer of Prophecy
[Moving Attack]
- Increased moving distance by 30%
[Aerial Moving Attack]
- Increased moving distance by 17%
[Gale Tempest Kick]
- Changed to be able to cast while in air
[Charged Attack]
- Changed the structure of charging:
- Changed so that player will not move behind
- Changed to allow the player to throw the chakram above or below
- Increased the projectile distance of Chakram
- Increased the break damage of the initial part of the mid-charged and full-charged attack
- Decreased the break damage of the final part of the mid-charged and full-charged attack
- Increased the break damage of the non-charged attack by 42%
2. Full Moon Festival Event
Event Period: 2022-09-07 After Maintenance – 2022-09-28 05:00 (UTC+0)
1. Full Moon Gift
- Login for an accumulated time of 30 minutes during the event period to receive ‘Moon Gift’
※ Moon Gift can be opened immediately.
※ Moon Rabbit (Limited Time) and Full Moon (Limited Time) will last for 7 days.
※ Half Moon Gift can be opened with Half Moon Key.
※ Moon Rabbit (Limited Time) and Full Moon (Limited Time) will last for 7 days.
※ Full Moon Gift can be opened with Full Moon Key.
※ Players can use Heroic Karma Token Select Cube to select 1 Karma (Dual Soul, Sacred Guardian, Soul of Magus, Aegis Knight, Ruler of Darkness, Fallen Light, Lightning Fang, Crimson Lily, and Desperado).
<Moon Rabbit>
<Full Moon>
2. How to get the Moon Gift Key
-
Login for 30 minutes during the event period to receive ‘Key Fragment’
-
Play during the event period to acquire ‘Moon Fragment’
- Win in Ranked or Normal Matches to acquire ‘Moon Fragment’ 100% of the time
- Lose in Ranked or Normal Matches to acquire ‘Moon Fragment’ 50% of the time
- Clear dungeons in PVE to acquire ‘Moon Fragment’ 30% of the time
- Synthesize during the event period
※ The below event items will be removed on (UTC) 2022-09-28 05:00
※ The below event items will be removed on (UTC) 2022-12-21 05:00
3. Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Dancer of Prophecy’s mid-charged attack did additional damage in PVE
- Fixed a bug where AI’s endurance could be seen in Training Grounds when Enemy Endurance Visibility was unchecked
- Fixed a bug where fingers could not be seen in certain motions with Lemon Sparkling Beachwear (Female) equipped
- Fixed a bug where using certain skills with certain costume equipped made certain body parts appear longer
