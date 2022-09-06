September 7th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9457452 · Last edited 6 September 2022 – 03:26:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) September 7th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



1. Karma Balance

Soul of Magus

[Dimension Leap]

Reduced PVP Damage by 20%

Dancer of Prophecy

[Moving Attack]

Increased moving distance by 30%

[Aerial Moving Attack]

[Aerial Moving Attack] Increased moving distance by 17%

[Gale Tempest Kick]

[Gale Tempest Kick] Changed to be able to cast while in air

[Charged Attack]

[Charged Attack] Changed the structure of charging:

Changed so that player will not move behind Changed to allow the player to throw the chakram above or below Increased the projectile distance of Chakram Increased the break damage of the initial part of the mid-charged and full-charged attack Decreased the break damage of the final part of the mid-charged and full-charged attack

Increased the break damage of the non-charged attack by 42%

2. Full Moon Festival Event

Event Period: 2022-09-07 After Maintenance – 2022-09-28 05:00 (UTC+0)

1. Full Moon Gift

Login for an accumulated time of 30 minutes during the event period to receive ‘Moon Gift’





※ Moon Gift can be opened immediately.

※ Moon Rabbit (Limited Time) and Full Moon (Limited Time) will last for 7 days.



※ Half Moon Gift can be opened with Half Moon Key.

※ Moon Rabbit (Limited Time) and Full Moon (Limited Time) will last for 7 days.



※ Full Moon Gift can be opened with Full Moon Key.

※ Players can use Heroic Karma Token Select Cube to select 1 Karma (Dual Soul, Sacred Guardian, Soul of Magus, Aegis Knight, Ruler of Darkness, Fallen Light, Lightning Fang, Crimson Lily, and Desperado).



<Moon Rabbit>



<Full Moon>

2. How to get the Moon Gift Key

Login for 30 minutes during the event period to receive ‘Key Fragment’

Play during the event period to acquire ‘Moon Fragment’

Win in Ranked or Normal Matches to acquire ‘Moon Fragment’ 100% of the time

Lose in Ranked or Normal Matches to acquire ‘Moon Fragment’ 50% of the time

Clear dungeons in PVE to acquire ‘Moon Fragment’ 30% of the time

Synthesize during the event period



※ The below event items will be removed on (UTC) 2022-09-28 05:00



※ The below event items will be removed on (UTC) 2022-12-21 05:00



3. Bug Fixes